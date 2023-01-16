Hear Rammstein’s Till Lindemann sing in English on Sharon Kovacs’ ‘Child Of Sin’

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann features on a new song by Sharon Kovacs called ‘Child Of Sin’.

The German vocalist sings in English on the title track of the Dutch artist’s new album (released under her Kovacs banner). ‘Child Of Sin’ follows Kovac’s 2015 album ‘Shades Of Black’ and 2018’s ‘Cheap Smell’.

Among the lyrics are: “When you were nine years old/ We terrorised these streets/ From dusk till dawn/ But when I turned sixteen/ My dirty hands would bleed/ From banging at your door.”

Listen below.

Lindemann’s feature isn’t the first time that he’s sung in English. His debut solo album, ‘Skills In Pills’ (2015), heard him sing outside of his native language. In 2019, he reverted to German for his most recent solo album, ‘F&M’.

In other news, a statue of Lindemann was reportedly stolen in Germany less than 24 hours after it was erected earlier this month.

The statue was put up in the city of Rostock, Germany – near the neighbourhood of Evershagen where the Rammstein frontman grew up – in honour of the singer’s 60th birthday.

Loudwire reported that Rostock police were alerted to the theft around 10am CET on January 4 and were looking for witnesses who might have seen the theft happen.

Rammstein released their eight studio album ‘Zeit’ last year.

In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “‘Zeit’ might be a more reflective album than previous Rammstein records, but it’s still an energetic, swaggering beast. Nearly 30 years into their career, the band remain as ambitious and as fiery as ever with their nightmarish, industrial rock sounding as daring as ever.”