Johnny Hostile and Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth have shared their new track ‘Let It Out’, taken from their soundtrack for upcoming documentary XY Chelsea.

The movie, directed by Tim Hawkins, follows the story of Chelsea Manning, the former US soldier and trans woman who was jailed for 35 years in an all-male military prison for leaking almost 750,000 military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks in 2010.

Manning was released in 2017 after President Barack Obama commuted her sentence, but was imprisoned once again this year for refusing to testify against WikiLeaks and Julian Assange.

The ambitious, synth-driven track is the first taste of the soundtrack composed by Beth and Hostile, who were approaced by Hawkins in 2018. The full record is out on June 7, with a vinyl edition currently up for pre-order via Pop Noire, the label they run together.

The two musicians said of ‘Let It Out’: “It is about being inside Chelsea’s head at the moment she decides she won’t be hiding anymore. It’s a great moment of human bravery that can inspire anyone in this world to go beyond their own fear and accept who they are no matter the consequences.

“It was important for us that this song reflects the ambiance of the movie’s best quality to us – which, like any great piece of art, is to talk about the human condition”.

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this week, and receives its full release on June 7.

Meanwhile, Jehnny Beth is currently working on her debut solo album. She gave NME an update at last year’s BRITs, and also revealed she was working on ‘something’ with Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie.

The Savages vocalist is also continuing her acting career, having appeared in An Impossible Love (Un Amour Impossible) last year.