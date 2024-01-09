Hear Shed Seven’s Pete Doherty collab ‘Throwaways’, as band head for Number One with new album

Shed Seven have shared their collaboration with Pete Doherty, ‘Throwaways’ from their new album ‘A Matter Of Time’.

The track, which you can listen to below, sees The Libertines man share vocals with frontman Rick Witter.

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, Witter recently told NME: “We played just before The Libertines on the main stage [at the Bingley Weekender in 2022] and while we were doing our set, I just looked at the side of the stage and discovered that Peter was stood there with my family watching the gig and he was singing every word.

Advertisement

“So after we’d finished our gig, I went over and he was telling me that in the ’90s – pre-Libertines – he’d sit on his bed with his guitar and learn Shed Seven songs, which I thought was pretty cool. I just said, ‘Look we’ve got this song, we’ve got another couple of guests on our record, we might as well throw the boat out here, would you fancy jumping on?’ And he said, ‘I would absolutely love to’.”

The song is the band’s sixth to be shared from their record after ‘Talk Of The Town’, ‘Starlings’, ‘Kissing California’, ‘F:K:H’ and ‘In Ecstasy‘ which features Happy Mondays singer Rowetta.

Their new LP, which arrived last Friday (January 5), is currently on course to claim this week’s UK Number One album.

It is ahead of this week’s chart topper – Lewis Capaldi‘s ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ and the latest version of Busted‘s ‘Greatest Hits 2.0’, according to the Official Charts Company.

Witter recently told NME: “I think it’s gonna be a big year for us, starting with the release of our brand new album in the first week of the 30th anniversary of our debut ‘Change Giver’. If you’re a Shed Seven fan I think you should buckle up because you’re gonna be in for a good ride. And if you’re not a fan, find a big rock and hide behind it.”

Advertisement

In other news, Shed Seven are set to perform as opening support for Blossoms at their huge outdoor concert at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester this summer.