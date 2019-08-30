Hear a snippet of Lindsay Lohan’s clubby comeback single, ‘Xanax’

It’s apparently about anxiety and pressure

Lindsay Lohan has been teasing her return to music for a few months, and now a snippet of her comeback single, ‘Xanax’, has been released.

The teaser was premiered on The Kris Fade Show on 104.4 Virgin Radio Dubai two days ago (August 28). Host Kris Fade described the clubby pop track as a song about “anxiety and pressure, and just taking care of yourself”.

“You’re like Xanax to me / When you kiss me, I can’t breathe / I try to stay away from you / But you get me high,” Lohan sings. “Only person in this town that I like / Guess I can take one more trip for the night, just for the night / Only one reason I came here / Too many people, I can’t hear / Damn, I got here at ten.”

The clip that played on the air comes midway through the song. Hear the full snippet here, or watch an excerpt below:

Lohan is currently Down Under shooting The Masked Singer Australia as a member of the singing competition’s judging panel. Over the past few months, she has been selectively documenting the behind-the-scenes of her return to music on Instagram. In July, she posted a photo of herself outside Republic Records, tagging that label as well as Casablanca Records, which released her two only studio albums so far, ‘Speak’ (2004) and ‘A Little More Personal (Raw)’ (2005). The former spawned hit singles ‘Rumors’ and ‘Over’, while the latter only had one single, ‘Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)’.

Lohan signed a deal with Casablanca – which is co-owned by Republic and Universal Music Group – in June, Page Six reported. That same month, she posted photos of herself in the studio, and acknowledged a news report that she was working on music with a tweet: “Hard at work.”