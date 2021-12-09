Hear a snippet of MONSTA X’s upcoming English song, ‘Blow Your Mind’

MONSTA X have released a preview of their new song ‘Blow Your Mind’, from their upcoming English-language studio album ‘The Dreaming’.

‘The Dreaming’ will notably feature the previously-released single ‘One Day’, which dropped in September, as well as its lead single ‘You Problem’, for which a music video is also set to arrive on December 10 at 2pm KST.

“Is it me, is it me you want? / Let me dance, let me dance you off / Take a chance, let’s get it on / I’ll blow your mind / I’ll make you feel, make you feel my love,” MONSTA X sing in the preview for ‘Blow Your Mind’.

Speaking to NME around the release of ‘One Day’, singer Minhyuk said he had found it “easier to record” the single compared to the band’s first English-language album, ‘All About Luv’, which was released in 2020.

Rapper I.M added: “We pay attention to the pronunciation, to make the delivery very clear. And I think our vocalisations change [depending on] which language we’re singing [in].”

In conjunction with ‘The Dreaming”s release, the boyband have also released their debut feature film titled Monsta X: The Dreaming, which had premiered first in South Korea on December 8, before arriving in theatres worldwide on December 9 and 11.

Meanwhile, the six-piece had also released their tenth Korean mini-album ‘No Limit’ last month, featuring the title track ‘Rush Hour’. The song was co-produced by rapper Joohoney, who also wrote its lyrics alongside fellow members Kihyun and I.M.