Hear St. Vincent, Fontaines D.C. and Michael Stipe cover The Velvet Underground on new tribute album

‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’, the 11-track covers album paying tribute to The Velvet Underground and Nico, has officially been released, with new covers from St. Vincent, King Princess and more

The record features reimagined versions of every track from The Velvet Underground’s 1967 debut album, a collaboration with German singer Nico simply dubbed ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’.

Since being announced back in July, singles from the tribute album have included Kurt Vile’s cover of ‘Run Run Run’, a new take on ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’ by The National frontman Matt Berninger, Courtney Barnett’s interpretation of the title track ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’, and a collaborative spin on ‘European Son’ by Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney.

With the complete album unveiled today, fans can explore additional covers from the likes of R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe (who confirmed this week that his old band would never reunite and Fontaines D.C., in addition to St. Vincent and King Princess. Have a listen to it below:

Upon the album’s release, Kurt Vile spoke on the significance of the ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ project, saying: “There is a direct connection to certain indie bands and beyond [with] the Velvets. That’s why the Velvets are a classic.

“You know it can have doo-wop in there and things like that, but it can also have this jagged noisy thing, and it immediately let me feel like I could do anything. The possibilities are endless. You’re completely free. Unapologetic and effortless.”

In a four-star review, NME’s Mark Beaumont said: “It’s heartening to hear that, more than 50 years on, ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’ has similarly venturous and intrepid descendants who still nurture its spirit; who can refurbish its imperial ermine furs and tread new roads in its shiny boots of leather.”

A documentary based on the iconic New York band – titled The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – will stream on Apple TV+ come October 15. NME’s three-star review of the film labelled it “revisionist”, saying it “evokes an intoxicating era” but “sidelines the band’s creative heart”.