Hear Stormzy’s hard-hitting new track, ‘Wiley Flow’

Bar after bar

Stormzy has delivered a video for another new track, ‘Wiley Flow’. You can watch it below.

The track begins with a snippet of dialogue from Wiley: “Bruv, I didn’t look at it this way before, but as I approach my birthday, all you men are my youngers.” Stormzy then launches into a bar showcase: “This year I’mma be a household name,” he promises, “I grew up in a house of pain / I don’t do it for the clout or fame / All the real n****s gonna vouch on my name.”

In the video, Stormzy raps the track while surrounded by his friends in a gloomy basement. It contains flashing lights, which might not be suitable for readers with photosensitive epilepsy. See it below:

Wiley has acknowledged the track, calling Stormzy “my brudda 4 life” in an Instagram post.

Last week, Stormzy released another single and video, ‘Sounds of the Skeng’. He also appeared on Ed Sheeran’s remix of ‘Take Me Back To London’, which prompted Wiley to label the pop star a “clout chaser and a culture vulture”. Stormzy came to Sheeran’s defence, saying “Ed been doing this from early, been a real one from early, can’t question that.”

Other new songs Stormzy has released this year include ‘Crown’ and ‘Vossi Bop’. The latter track became the MC’s first ever UK Number One single.