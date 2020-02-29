The National frontman Matt Berninger has shared a new cover of Mercury Rev track ‘Holes’.

The song comes as part of the 7 Inches For Planned Parenthood charity single series, which began in 2017 with contributions from Foo Fighters, St Vincent and Bon Iver and more.

Berninger originally played the 1998 song live at a Tibet House benefit in New York this week (February 26), and has now shared a studio version. Listen to it below.

Speaking of the track in a statement, Berninger said: “I found myself wasting a lot of time and energy worrying about all the threats to the world and to my kid’s rights. Finally, I just turned everything off and tried to chill. I started listening to a lot of old favorite records and re-reading books. All my energy and optimism came back and I started recording a lot.

“So many people I know are having this experience and doing their best work right now. Instead of watching everything being destroyed why not have fun and create things that can fight back. I’ve never been happier. Joy is an act of resistance. IDLES said that.”

The ‘Holes’ cover, produced by Booker T. Jones, is backed on the new 7″ by ‘A Reproductive Rights Call To Action’, a spoken word piece by lawyer Neal Katyal.

The new cover follows The National sharing a version of INXS’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ earlier this week to raise money for victims of Australian bushfires. Berninger also covered Big Thief track ‘Not’ at a Toronto gig last year.

Berninger is set to release his debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ this year. Speaking to NME in a recent interview, the frontman said he’s had a “busy, really prolific, very exciting couple of years.”

“I’ve been through a maximalist writing phase. I’m still writing way more than I ever did. I’m like Bradley Cooper in Limitless or something.”

The National are set to head out on a 2020 world tour celebrating ten years of their ‘High Violet’ album. The tour comes to London’s Brixton Academy for two sold-out nights in June.