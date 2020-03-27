Hear Torres’ bewitching cover of Portishead’s ‘Wandering Star’

Torres has shared a new cover of Portishead – hear her bewitching version of ‘Wandering Star’ below.

The artist – real name Mackenzie Scott – is the latest musician to share a new cover while millions across the world self-isolate due to coronavirus.

The cover was recorded in London in 2017, with Scott calling the Bristol trio “one of my favourite bands in the world”. It was originally available only on Bandcamp (the website gave 100 percent of revenue to artists last Friday as a gesture of support), but is now available on YouTube too – hear it below.

ICYMI, here’s my Portishead cover. Portishead is one of my favorite bands in the world and @Bandcamp is a great platform 🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒 https://t.co/hqzsjJA6q2 — TORRES (@torreslovesyou) March 21, 2020

Advertisement

Torres is the latest artist to share a new cover while the world self-isolates due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

This week, James Blake shared a version of Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’ on an Instagram live stream, while Christine and the Queens covered The Weeknd and Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard shared versions of John Lennon and Phoebe Bridgers songs.

Torres was on tour in Europe as the coronavirus outbreak first started escalating, and shared her experience of trying to get herself and her band and crew back home to the United States while a travel ban was quickly being implemented.

Advertisement

“It all happened so much more quickly and drastically than anyone was expecting… To be overseas watching it unfold from the backseat of a van on our cell phones was very surreal,” Scott told Pitchfork.

“I have extreme gratitude for everyone who has reached out to help me and other artists in this time… I’m hoping that everyone is just going to take a nice big breather and heal themselves if they can. Hopefully live music doesn’t die and it all comes back in the fall and everyone’s more excited than ever.”