Hear Troye Sivan’s cover of George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ from ‘The Idol’ finale

Troye Sivan has released a cover of George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’, made for The Idol. Check it out below.

The track is taken from the final episode of the HBO series, which stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in the lead roles. It is also the last to be taken from the show’s soundtrack, which shared a new song each week following the release of each episode.

The latest addition was recorded by singer and former YouTuber Troye Sivan, who also stars in the show as the character Xander. For his track, the singer takes on a cover of ‘My Sweet Lord’, a 1970 track written by Harrison.

Advertisement

Originally appearing on the former Beatle’s third solo studio album, ‘All Things Must Pass’, Sivan’s cover sees the track slowed down, and introduces new electronic elements on top. It also slowly ascends into the chorus, featuring synths, a sub-bass and other new aspects. Check it out below.

Last month, leading man The Weeknd also released his own cover of a song by a former member of the Beatles. Shared ahead of the penultimate fourth episode of the five-part series, the cover of John Lennons’ ‘Jealous Guy’ was first teased back in April and the musician performed it in Norway before its official release.

The singer – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – stars as Tedros in the series, a self-help guru and cult leader who develops a controversial relationship with pop star Jocelyn (played by Depp).

Other tracks taken from the series include the song ‘One Of The Girls’, which Tesfaye recorded with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and two new The Weeknd songs: ‘World Class Sinner/I’m A Freak’ and ‘The Lure’ — which featured vocals from Depp.

Advertisement

The first single taken from the drama was titled ‘Double Fantasy’, and saw The Weeknd team up with Future. The collaborative single featured production from The Weeknd and Mike Dean, and arrived accompanied by a music video that featured clips from the show. Tesfaye also shared the single ‘Popular’, which saw him collaborate with Playboy Carti and Madonna.

All of the songs from the series appear on the soundtrack album, ‘The Idol, Vol. 1’, which arrived on Friday (June 30).

In other news, The Weeknd has revealed that he is currently “finishing” up his new album. The announcement came after he confirmed that he will be retiring his moniker and releasing music under his birth name. It will also close the trilogy that currently features ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’.

As for Sivan, last month, the singer took to Instagram to tease that long-awaited third studio album will be arriving soon. The pop star also hinted that his next single will be titled ‘Rush’. The LP will be his first new release since his acclaimed 2018 sophomore album ‘Bloom’.