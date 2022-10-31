Hear Turnstile’s ‘Holiday’ soundtracking a new Taco Bell commercial

Turnstile have furthered their push into the mainstream in a rather unexpected way, soundtracking a new Taco Bell commercial with their 2021 single ‘Holiday’.

The song’s synth-percussion intro and belting lead riff can be heard throughout the 30-second promo, which follows two young women dashing through a Taco Bell drive-thru in pursuit of nacho fries. A shortened version of the ad debuted earlier this month on TikTok, while the full clip made it to national television in the US, airing on NBC during last week’s Sunday Night Football.

Have a look at the latter version of the ad below:

‘Holiday’ was first released as part of the ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ EP, all four songs of which went on to feature on the band’s third studio album, ‘GLOW ON’. Other singles from the “communal” record included ‘Mystery’, ‘Alien Love Call’ (featuring Blood Orange), ‘Blackout’, ‘Fly Again’, ‘Underwater Boi’ and ‘New Heart Design’.

In addition to being praised by the likes of Quicksand‘s Walter Schreifels and Demi Lovato, the album earned a five-star review from NME, where Will Richards called it “an album that goes wherever it damn pleases, scorching a new path for others in their wake”.

Since releasing the album, Turnstile – who appeared on the cover of NME in July – have performed on shows like Late Night With Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, delivered an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and conducted an interview with Nardwuar, and appeared on the soundtrack for Halo Infinite.

The band have spent most of 2022 touring, leading NME to bill them as “the live band of the summer”. Among their biggest shows have been festival sets at Lollapalooza, All Points East and Roskilde (where they played table tennis with Post Malone), as well as headline shows in London and Brooklyn – plus one in California, where a fan allegedly shat themselves in the moshpit.

Back in August, Turnstile parted ways with forming guitarist Brady Ebert. In a statement, the band wrote: “We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”