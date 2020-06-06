Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has shared two new solo tracks, titled ‘Knock Me Down’ and ‘The Ride’ – take a listen to both below.

Both see the musician teaming up with special guests. The hardcore-influenced ‘Knock Me Down’ features nu-metal rapper Kilvein, while the poppier ‘Tops’ enlists South African rapper PUSH PUSH. Videos for both, directed by Limp Bizkit‘s Fred Durst, can be seen below.

They’re the first solo tracks from Lee in 15 years, with his last LP arriving in the form of 2005’s ‘Tommyland: The Ride’.

‘Tops’ and ‘Knock Me Down’ will both appear on his new album ‘Ando’ which is due out on October 16.

A statement from Lee’s label Better Noise Music said the tracks “challenge virtually everything you thought you knew about [Lee] and his musical proclivities,” describing them as “the music that he was meant to make.”

The album will also feature a cover of Prince‘s ‘When You Were Mine’, as well as collaborations with the likes of King Elle Noir and Brooke Candy.

One half of the album will feature female collaborators, and the other will feature men. “It just made more sense that way,” Lee said.

“Good music is so rare these days that I just tried my hardest to do something that hasn’t been done yet. I really just like turning people on to new shit. You know when the waiter asks, ‘Do you have any allergies?’ I always just say, ‘Only bad music.'”

Lee isn’t the only member of the recently-reformed Mötley Crüe to plot a solo album this year, with guitarist Mick Mars promising a record of his own at some point this year.