Heart announce 2024 UK, European and North American tour with Cheap Trick and Squeeze

Heart have announced the ‘Royal Flush’ world tour for later this year, with a huge run of shows planned across the UK, Europe and North America.
The legendary rockers reunited for their first live shows together in almost half a decade around and on New Year’s Eve and have now confirmed more shows are on the way.
Heart is set to kick off their tour on April 20 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and will visit several cities including Portland, Montreal, Detroit, London and Stockholm as well as New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. They will also play a handful shows in stadiums opening for Def Leppard and Journey.
“We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans,” Heart’s lead vocalist Ann Wilson said in a press release. “The exceptional talent of the band – Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean – brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance”.
Nancy Wilson added: “I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show.”
Heart will be supported on the tour by Cheap Trick in North America and Squeeze in the UK. Tickets will go on sale on Friday (February 2) and you can buy yours here (UK) and here (US).
Heart’s 2024 tour dates are:
APRIL
20 – Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena
22 – Savannah, GA, Enmarket Arena
25 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)*
26 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
28 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
MAY
1 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)
3 – Thackerville, OK, Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*
4 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
7 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
11 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
13 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
15 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center
17 – Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena
18 – Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center
21 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live
JUNE
20 – Dessel, BE, Graspop Metal Meeting
22 – Berlin, DE, UberEats Music Hall
24 – Stockholm, SE, Grona Lund
25 – Helsinki, FI, Ice Hall
27 – Oslo, NO, Tons of Rock Festival
30 – Clisson, FR, Hellfest
JULY
1 – London, UK, The O2
3 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena
5 – Nottingham, UK, Capital FM Arena
6 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena
8 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena
9 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro
11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal – Club
12 – Weert, NL, Bospop Festival
30 – Cleveland, OH – Progressive Field (with Def Leppard & Journey)
AUGUST
1 – Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre
2 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre (with Def Leppard & Journey)
5 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park (with Def Leppard & Journey)
7 – Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre
8 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
10 – Albany, NY, MVP Arena
11 – Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center
13 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
15 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
16 – Hinckley, MN, Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
18 – Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
21 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
23 – Charleston, WV, Charleston Coliseum
24 – Knoxville, TN, Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center
27 – Norfolk, VA, Scope Arena
28 – Allentown, PA, The Great Allentown Fair
SEPTEMBER
17 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
20 – West Valley City, UT, Maverik Center
22 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre (special guest TBD)
