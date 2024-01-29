Heart announce 2024 UK, European and North American tour with Cheap Trick and Squeeze

Heart have announced the ‘Royal Flush’ world tour for later this year, with a huge run of shows planned across the UK, Europe and North America.

The legendary rockers reunited for their first live shows together in almost half a decade around and on New Year’s Eve and have now confirmed more shows are on the way.

Heart is set to kick off their tour on April 20 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and will visit several cities including Portland, Montreal, Detroit, London and Stockholm as well as New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. They will also play a handful shows in stadiums opening for Def Leppard and Journey.

“We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans,” Heart’s lead vocalist Ann Wilson said in a press release. “The exceptional talent of the band – Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean – brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance”.

Nancy Wilson added: “I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show.”

Excited to announce the Royal Flush Tour 2024 with special guests @cheaptrick on select North American dates and @squeezeofficial in the UK! Artist presale begins this Wednesday (10am) using code: DREAMS. Tickets go on sale Friday, at 10am at https://t.co/SRno9CL7LR. Can’t wait💜 pic.twitter.com/cwSX4wJLTJ — Heart (@officialheart) January 29, 2024

Heart will be supported on the tour by Cheap Trick in North America and Squeeze in the UK. Tickets will go on sale on Friday (February 2) and you can buy yours here (UK) and here (US).

Heart’s 2024 tour dates are:

APRIL

20 – Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

22 – Savannah, GA, Enmarket Arena

25 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)*

26 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

28 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

MAY

1 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)

3 – Thackerville, OK, Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*

4 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

7 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

11 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

13 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

15 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

17 – Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

18 – Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

21 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

JUNE

20 – Dessel, BE, Graspop Metal Meeting

22 – Berlin, DE, UberEats Music Hall

24 – Stockholm, SE, Grona Lund

25 – Helsinki, FI, Ice Hall

27 – Oslo, NO, Tons of Rock Festival

30 – Clisson, FR, Hellfest

JULY

1 – London, UK, The O2

3 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

5 – Nottingham, UK, Capital FM Arena

6 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

8 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

9 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal – Club

12 – Weert, NL, Bospop Festival

30 – Cleveland, OH – Progressive Field (with Def Leppard & Journey)

AUGUST

1 – Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

2 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre (with Def Leppard & Journey)

5 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park (with Def Leppard & Journey)

7 – Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre

8 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

10 – Albany, NY, MVP Arena

11 – Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

13 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

15 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

16 – Hinckley, MN, Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

18 – Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

21 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

23 – Charleston, WV, Charleston Coliseum

24 – Knoxville, TN, Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center

27 – Norfolk, VA, Scope Arena

28 – Allentown, PA, The Great Allentown Fair

SEPTEMBER

17 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

20 – West Valley City, UT, Maverik Center

22 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre (special guest TBD)

