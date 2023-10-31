Heart announce New Year’s Eve reunion show

Heart are set to celebrate New Year’s Eve this year by reuniting for their first show since 2016.

The band will play a headline gig at the Climate Pledge Arena in their hometown of Seattle, Washington on Sunday, December 31.

Heart will be joined on the bill by their special guests, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening – the group formed by original Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham’s son. The gig will be followed by the traditional firework show at the Space Needle.

Tickets for the show are on sale and are available here.

Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson fell out in 2016 after Ann’s husband was arrested after being accused of assaulting Nancy’s 16-year-old twin sons. The following year, Rolling Stone reported that the sisters continued the band’s tour but did not speak directly to each other during the remaining dates.

The siblings reconciled in 2019, reuniting on stage for the first time at the Love Rocks NYC concert that March. The upcoming New Year’s Eve concert will be their first performance together since then.

Earlier this year, Consequence reported that the band have also confirmed that they are working on new music together as well. Their last album was 2016’s ‘Beautiful Broken’.

Heart had a string of successful rock hits in the 70s and 80s, with hits including ‘Alone’, ‘Crazy on You’ and ‘Barracuda’. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

In 2022, Nancy Wilson shared a new song titled ‘Amigo Amiga’ in tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died aged 50 in May of that year. She later appeared at the tribute concert in Los Angeles for the musician.

“I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all,” Wilson said about the song at the time. “He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like ‘Amigo’ and ‘Amiga’ as well as ‘Luv’ and ‘Dahling.’”