Musicians and figures in the entertainment industry are airing their views today (January 31) as the UK officially exits the EU.

The Chemical Brothers‘ Ed Simons, Nadine Shah, Ghostpoet and Tracey Thorn are among some of the musicians who have suggested it is no cause for celebration, with Shah writing that she is “heartbroken”.

“I feel properly heartbroken over our exit from the EU today,” wrote the politically outspoken artist on Twitter.

I feel properly heartbroken over our exit from the EU today. — Nadine Shah (@nadineshah) January 31, 2020

Ed Simons, one half of The Chemical Brothers, posted a number of Tweets that barely hide his disdain for Brexit.

In one post he shared a collage of white men overlaid with a red filter. It’s presumably a jab at the rise of “the gammons of the world”, as NME once examined, aka “outraged, ham-faced columnists” and angry, middle-class Brexiteers.

Simons also re-tweeted a parody Boris Johnson account in which the fake PM writes:

“Happy Brexit Day everyone! Strange to think that only three and a half years ago Brexit was just an idea that I knew made no sense at all and which I thought would never happen, but which might help me become Prime Minister. #BrexitDay”

Happy Brexit Day everyone!

Strange to think that only three and a half years ago Brexit was just an idea that I knew made no sense at all and which I thought would never happen, but which might help me become Prime Minister.#BrexitDay — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 31, 2020

Elsewhere, Ghostpoet said he’ll been drowning his sorrows while soloist Tracey Thorn, former Everything But The Girl singer, tried to distract fans from the day by highlighting the release of her longtime collaborator and husband Ben Watt’s new solo record.

So look, in happier news, today is REALLY all about Ben's new album being released. ❤️ https://t.co/ELap8Y9wE1 — Tracey Thorn (@tracey_thorn) January 31, 2020

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ and Bestival founder Rob da Bank also weighed in on the debate. “Getting a bit teary at this… huge love to all my mates, business partners, fellow lovers of life and brothers and sisters in arms in Europe today…. 🇪🇺” he wrote in reference to the Led By Donkey’s anti-Brexit campaign.

getting a bit teary at this… huge love to all my mates, business partners, fellow lovers of life and brothers and sisters in arms in Europe today…. 🇪🇺 https://t.co/qlhP48nz3k — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) January 31, 2020

