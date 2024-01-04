Heartworms, Skydaddy and more to play Music For Palestine gig in London this weekend

Heartworms, Skydaddy and more are set to play Music For Palestine fundraising gig in London this weekend – get full details below.

The Speedy Wunderground-signed project will headline the show at the George Tavern on Sunday, January 7, with proceeds going to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

Also playing the Music For Palestine fundraiser will be Bande Á Part. Tickets can be bought here and the evening will feature a raffle “with the opportunity to win band merch and donated items from local artists,” as Heartworms wrote on Instagram.

Last month, the Musicians’ Union called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Middle East” as violence continues in Gaza.

Artists have also been coming together to sign open letters voicing their support for a ceasefire. Over 4000 artists including Pulp, Lucy Dacus, Sleater-Kinney and more came together under the collective Musicians for Palestine to demand a ceasefire.

Sam Fender, The Libertines, Fontaines D.C. and more also signed a #MusicForACeasefire open letter in conjunction with the Jeremy Corbyn-founded The Peace and Justice Project in November.

Heartworms released their ‘A Comforting Notion’ EP last year. In a five-star review, NME said: “There’s a real depth to Heartworms’ music that matches the image, and proves her to be a true and powerful outlier of her time. It’s quite likely that Heartworms will never fill stadiums, but she could change your world. ‘A Comforting Notion’ feels urgent and important, brimming with all the promise of the next great cult act.”

Speaking to NME about the project and her new base of London in 2022, Jojo Orme – aka Heartworms – said: “Coming from small, conservative towns, it’s hard to have your own space and be yourself. I didn’t really find myself for a very, very long time.

“It’s just nice to be able to be me and to be free in London, because no-one gives a shit about what you do. They’ll forget about you, and if they don’t, they’ll respect you because you’re you.”

Reviewing her gig at London’s Village Underground last year, NME said: “Orme swaps her cyberpunk get-up for the military garb of her early videos when returning for the encore of fan favourite single ‘Consistent Dedication’ and ‘Retributions of an Awful Life’. Her guitar, spray-painted with the message ‘Freedom For Palestine’ is put down as she invades the crowd to have lyrics hollered back at her. It’s clear there’s already a movement here.

“This is not just a pastiche of what you’d expect from ‘UK GOTHIC POST PUNK’, this is already a fully-rounded world delivered with courage and intent. 2024 will belong to Heartworms.”