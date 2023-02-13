Heartworms to launch first music artist-inspired custom Airfix Spitfire

Heartworms has announced a collaboration with Airfix, to launch the first ever music artist-inspired starter kit.

The singer-songwriter and NME 100 alumni, who is signed to cult indie label Speedy Wunderground, announced the collaboration earlier today (February 13) on Instagram.

“CONFIDANTES! I was lucky enough to collaborate with my favourites @officialairfix to design my own Heartworms limited edition Spitfire,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“It’s Airfix’s first ever music-artist inspired starter kit and to be designed onto my most treasured war plane is beyond comprehension.”

The musician made the announcement alongside a short animation (see below), writing that there would be “more news to come”.

Speaking to NME last year, Heartworms (real name Jojo Orme) discussed her journey to getting signed and her influences and interests, which include military history.

“The Heartworms image is entirely her own, however, and her sense of control and self-determination shines through in every photographer of Orme,” NME‘s Max Pilley noted in the feature. “Her personal fascination with military history plays into that discipline – Orme has just taken a volunteering role at The Royal Air Force Museum in Hendon – but it is the same resolve that stirred her into acing her college course.”

Last month, Orme announced details of debut EP ‘A Comforting Notion’, sharing new single ‘Retributions Of An Awful Life’.

Advertisement

“The song itself lyrically is deeply unsettling, I wanted it to come alive in action,” she said in a statement about the track. “I had an idea of being kitted up in full militaria of no specific regiments, in black and white, putting my body through cold water and wet mud. This was stepping outside my comfort zone because I’m not a skilled swimmer; deep water frightens me immensely, especially when cold and in full military gear.”

The EP is out on March 24 via Speedy Wunderground and Heartworms is set to head out on a UK headline tour the same month, featuring an EP release show at London’s Lexington. See the dates below and buy tickets here.

MARCH 2023

22 – Green Door Store, Brighton

23 – The Lexington, London

24 – Dead Wax Digbeth, Birmingham

25 – Yes (Basement), Manchester