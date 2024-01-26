(hed)p.e. share footage of manager taking down tour bus intruder

(hed)p.e. have shared footage of their manager taking down a tour bus intruder after the trespasser invaded the band’s tour bus.

The band kicked off their 2024 ‘Bring Tha Noize’ tour on January 22. While making a pit stop in a Walmart while en route to Chico, California, the group noticed a few suspicious-looking men “acting suspicious around their rig and trailer,” (per Loudwire).

Josh “Crazy Ed” Edwards – the band’s tour manager and an armed services veteran – was able to take down the intruder.

“Fuck around with HEDPE and find out…. Hed pe security aint no joke haha,” the band wrote in the caption of their Instagram post showing footage of the moment Edwards took down the suspicious man.

They continued: “We noticed that some guys were casing our rig and trailer at a Walmart. They were walking along the bus, taking too long to pass, and then doing repeated laps. A few minutes later one dude runs into the bus and swings on our crew guy.

“Thankfully our TM and crew man @crazy_ed is a combat vet and part superhero so he took him down and subdued him until the police arrived. Ed is the same guy who pulled a man out of a highway wreckage in a snowstorm after our Great Falls show 💪. This tour has been a trip so far! Welcome to Cali haha! Chico is up tonight!”

In other news, (hed)p.e. are currently on tour. Their next show is at the Temblor Brew in Bakersfield, California tonight (January 26). From there, they will make stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Anaheim and West Hollywood before wrapping up the string of dates at Saint Rocke in Hermosa Beach on February 1. Visit here for tickets and check out a full list of tour dates below.

(hed)p.e. 2024 US tour dates are:

JANUARY

23 – Chico, CA, Tackle Box

24 – Sacramento, CA, Goldfield Trading Post

26 – Bakersfield, CA, Temblor Brew

27 – Las Vegas, NV, Vamp’d

28 – San Diego, CA, The Holding Company

30 – Anaheim, CA, The Parish @ House Of Blues

31 – West Hollywood, CA, Whisky A GoGo

FEBRUARY

1 – Hermosa Beach, CA, Saint Rocke