Heidi Klum shows love to IVE during the K-pop girl group’s Los Angeles concert

Heidi Klum was recently spotted at K-pop girl group IVE‘s recent concert in Los Angeles.

IVE – comprising Jang Wonyoung, An Yujin, Leeseo, Liz, Rei and Gaeul – are currently on the US leg of their first world tour ‘Show What I Have’. Their most recent show was held earlier this week on March 13 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, which was attended by television personality and model Heidi Klum.

During the concert, Klum took to Instagram Stories with a series of photos and videos of her time backstage in what appears to be a VIP room, which included a buffet spread to celebrate IVE’s show in the city. She also posted videos of the girl group’s performances, as well as an image of herself holding the official IVE lightstick.

WHAT THE FUCK DO YOU MEAN HEIDI KLUM WENT TO IVE CONCERT LMFAO pic.twitter.com/cTzFlVDwXJ — 🍵 (@sowonyoungs) March 14, 2024

Fans of the K-pop girl group have since reacted to Klum’s posts, with one calling it “so random”. Meanwhile, another X user commented how the use of K-pop songs in Germany’s Next Topmodel, which Klum hosts, “makes sense now”.

heidi klum attending the ive concert is so random 😭 — mar ˚୨୧⋆｡ (@tenssante) March 15, 2024

heidi klum going to an ive concert was not on my 2024 bingo but at least all the kpop songs in gntm make sense now — eenie meenie out now!!! ♱ (@joongsweb) March 14, 2024

IVE kicked off their ‘Show What I Have’ tour in late-2023 with shows in Seoul, South Korea. The band also completed the Japanese and Southeast Asian legs of the tour in early months of 2024. They are later set to make stops across Europe and Australia in the following months.

In January, IVE joined forces with American rapper Saweetie for their new single ‘All Night’, a remake of Icona Pop‘s hit 2013 track of the same name. In November 2023, member Liz also teamed up with fellow K-pop idols Winter of aespa and Soyeon of (G)I-DLE on a special single titled ‘Nobody’.