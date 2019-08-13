Heinz launches special ketchup bottles with designs that nod to Ed Sheeran’s tattoos

Edchup for charity, anyone?

Ed Sheeran’s love affair with Heinz tomato ketchup – and business collaboration with the sauce and condiment company – has reached new heights: Months after the launch of Sheeran’s very own “Edchup”, Heinz has unveiled limited-edition ketchup bottles with designs that nod to the pop star’s own tattoo of the Heinz logo on his arm.

Sheeran announced his second Heinz collaboration on his Instagram account on Monday (August 12). Only 150 bottles have been made – a nod to the company marking its 150th anniversary in 2019 – and 104 of those bottles, signed by Sheeran himself, can be won via a free prize draw. Enter the global draw here.

Three bottles will go under the hammer for charity later this week. Christie’s will hold a special charity auction on Thursday (August 15) in London, with all proceeds going to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices – Sheeran’s charity of choice – and Rise Against Hunger. All 100 tickets to the auction for the general public have been snapped up.

When Sheeran’s not busy hawking ketchup, he makes music and tours behind his material: Late last week, he released a music video for ‘Nothing on You’, a cut from his latest album ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’. His two-year-long ‘Divide’ tour was recently named the highest-grossing tour of all time.