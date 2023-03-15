Heize drops soulful cover of Jungkook of BTS’ solo song ‘Still With You’

K-R&B singer Heize has released her take on ‘Still With You’, the solo song by Jungkook of the K-pop band BTS.

For her cover of ‘Still With You’, Heize heads in a more soulful direction, with an instrumentation that places more focus on melodic piano keys. “The rain pours even when I dance alone / By the time this mist clears / I’ll run with my feet wet / So hug me then,” she sings on the chorus.

Heize’s rendition of ‘Still With You’ is the latest cover she’s released, following her own version of NewJeans‘ ‘Ditto’. They follow her 2022 sophomore studio album ‘Undo’, which featured collaborations with members of (G)I-DLE and MONSTA X.

In other K-pop news, HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk has revealed that his company had tried to acquire SM Entertainment twice before its latest attempt. The company recently dropped its bid to buy shares of the K-pop agency after coming to an agreement with competitor Kakao.

Meanwhile, TWICE recently made appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show as well as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their new album ‘Ready To Be’, where they performed the songs ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ and ‘Set Me Free’, respectively.

In the lead up to the release of ‘Ready To Be’, the girl group launched their own virtual world in the online gaming platform Roblox. Dubbed TWICE Square, the new online sapce will allow fans to buy, trade and collect digital clothing, accessories, emotes and more inspired by the K-pop band.