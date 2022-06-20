Heize teases collaborations with (G)I-DLE and MONSTA X members

Heize has unveiled the track list for her sophomore studio album ‘Undo’, revealing upcoming collaborations with members of (G)I-DLE and MONSTA X.

On June 20, P Nation shared a graphic poster detailing the track list of Heize’s upcoming full-length album ‘Undo’, which is set to include 10 songs. Due out on June 30, the South Korean multi-hyphenate has enlisted several K-pop stars to feature on the record.

Joining her on the track ‘Thief’ is (G)I-DLE vocalist Minnie, while MONSTA X’s I.M will appear on ‘Distance’, which the K-pop also had also co-written and -composed with Heize. Other features include rapper Giriboy on ‘I Don’t Lie’ and soloist george on ‘Sad Ending’.

[Heize]

The 2nd Album [Undo] Track List

1. 없었던 일로 *title

2. 어쩌면 우리 (Feat. 죠지)

3. I Don't Lie (Feat. 기리보이)

4. 도둑놈 (Feat. 민니 of (여자)아이들)

5. 거리마다 (Feat. I.M of 몬스타엑스)

6. Love is 홀로

7. 널 만나고

8. 슈퍼카

9. 여행자

10. About Time#헤이즈 #Heize pic.twitter.com/18rDeoy74I — P NATION (@OfficialPnation) June 20, 2022

‘Undo’ will mark Heize’s second release of 2022, following her digital single ‘Mother’ in March. That project had been the follow-up to her seventh EP ‘Happen’ from May 2021, which had been her first release under Psy’s entertainment agency, P Nation.

In late April, MONSTA X dropped their 11th mini-album ‘Shape Of Love’, which was led by the title track ‘Love’. The six-track record was initially due out on April 11, but was later delayed after several members of the group caught COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to the release.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE ended their year-long hiatus back in March with their first-ever studio album ‘I Never Die’, which spawned the single ‘Tomboy’. In a review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj had described it as a “revelatory experience”, and awarded it four stars.