All-star lineup of Australian female artists perform Helen Reddy tribute at 2020 ARIA Awards

The Australian ARIAs have paid tribute to the late Helen Reddy at this year’s ceremony, with an ensemble of female Australian artists covering Reddy’s iconic feminist anthem ‘I Am Woman’.

Tones and I, Amy Shark, Marcia Hines, Christine Anu, Montaigne, the McClymonts and host Delta Goodrem were among those who sung live from the awards ceremony at The Star in Sydney.

Over a dozen others appeared remotely as part of a virtual chorus, including Kate Miller-Heidke, Missy Higgins, Odette and more.

Advertisement

Watch the powerful tribute to Reddy below:

Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard introduced the performance, honouring the legendary singer-songwriter’s continued dedication to her activism throughout her life.

“I was carried away by her power and potential,” Gillard said, reflecting on first hearing Reddy sing ‘I Am Woman’ as a child.

Reddy passed away in September, aged 78, following a lengthy battle with dementia. The singer’s life was immortalised last year in the biopic I Am Woman, directed by Unjoo Moon and starring Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

Advertisement

The biopic, which became available to watch in Australia on Stan earlier this year, depicted notable moments in Reddy’s long career – including her famous GRAMMYs acceptance speech, where she thanked God “because she makes everything possible”.

At this year’s ARIAs, Chelsea Cullen – who provided Reddy’s singing voice in the film – won the award for Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album Chelsea Cullen for her recording of ‘I Am Woman’.