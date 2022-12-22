Hell Is For Heroes release comeback track ‘I Should Never Have Been Here In The First Place’

Hell Is For Heroes have released their first new song in 15 years, ‘I Should Have Never Been Here In The First Place’ – check it out below.

The band originally called it a day back in 2008, but went on to reunite 10 years later with a slew of live shows and a reissue of their landmark 2003 album, ‘The Neon Handshake’.

Now, Hell Is For Heroes have finally dropped a new song in ‘I Should Never Have Been Here In The First Place’, which was conceived after the post-hardcore band discussed making new music after spending time together on the road in 2018.

“It’s taken us the best part of 15 years to get back in the studio, and a lot has changed,” said frontman Justin Scholsberg. “But making music with friends is still a special kind of fun, just as it always was, and we can’t wait to play them live (as well as the old songs). Not to oversell it, but we’re reasonably certain the forthcoming tour with Hundred Reasons and My Vitriol will be beyond epic.”

Listen to the song below:

The band is set to support Hundred Reasons on tour in 2023, who were active at the same time as the London Brit-rockers and split in the same year. Hundred Reasons will release their comeback album ‘The Glorious Sunset’ on February 24.

You can see the full list of tour dates below and buy your tickets here.

Hell Is For Heroes will support Hundred Reasons on the following dates:

FEBRUARY

23 – O2 Academy, Leeds

24 – Barrowland, Glasgow

25 – Academy, Manchester

MARCH

2 – O2 Academy, Bristol

3 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

4 – O2 Academy Brixton, London