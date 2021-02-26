Slowthai has shared details of a huge 2022 tour of the UK and Ireland – see the dates below.

The ‘Hell is Home’ tour, taking place next March, will follow an intimate set of dates already announced for August and September this year.

All shows come in support of the Northampton rapper’s second album ‘TYRON’, which hit Number One in the UK charts upon its release this month.

Advertisement

The new tour dates will begin in Dublin on March 13 next year, wrapping up with two gigs at London’s Brixton Academy at the end of the same month.

See the dates in full below. Tickets go on sale next Friday (March 5) at 10am GMT.

MARCH 2022

13 – Dublin, Olympia

17 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

18 – Leeds, University Refectory

20 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

21 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

22 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

24 – Nottingham, Rock City

25 – Norwich, UEA

26 – Birmingam, O2 Institute

27 – Cardiff, Great Hall

29 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

30 – London, Brixton Academy

31 – London, Brixton Academy

Yesterday (February 25), Slowthai shared a brooding new video for ‘TYRON’ track ‘ADHD’. “When I made this album it was one of the darkest points of my life,” Slowthai told The Offical Charts Company while receiving his trophy for Number One album in the UK.

Advertisement

“I was heavily depressed, I had thoughts of suicide. To be honest this album and everyone that took part, and all you guys helped me out, boosted me up and lifted me.”

Reviewing ‘TYRON’, NME wrote: “The album was largely written in lockdown, a lonely enough time even when you aren’t persona non grata. So it makes sense that the result should be a deeply moving, melancholic – but never self-pitying – record about shame, defiance, childhood, adulthood, mistakes and, ultimately, forgiving yourself.

“To quote the bruised part two track ‘nhs’: “All the best shit’s got scratches on the surface.” On ‘TYRON’, Slowthai roars.