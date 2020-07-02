Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer confirm new Hella Mega Tour North American dates for 2021

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer’s joint Hella Mega Tour has locked in the rescheduled North American dates of its touring circuit.

The musicians first postponed the North American leg of the tour in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, following the group’s cancellation of their European shows.

“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year,” they said in a statement at the time.

The Hella Mega Tour will now be kicking off in mid-July in Seattle, finishing up in late August in Colorado.

In an Instagram post, the band confirmed purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be made available if ticketholders can’t make the new date.

The bands confirmed the rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates last month.

The rescheduled US Hella Mega Tour dates are:

July, 2021:

Wednesday 14 – Seattle, T-Mobile Park

Saturday 17 – Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium

Sunday 18 – San Diego, Petco Park

Tuesday 20 – San Francisco, Oracle Park

Saturday 24 – Dallas, Globe Life Field

Tuesday 27 – Atlanta, Truist Park

Thursday 29 – Houston, Minute Maid Park

Saturday 31 – Jacksonville, TIAA Bank Field

August, 2021:

Sunday 1 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Wednesday 4 – New York, Citi Field

Thursday 5 – Boston, Fenway Park

Sunday 8 – Washington, Nationals Park

Tuesday 10 – Detroit, Comerica Park

Friday 13 – Hershey, Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday 15 – Chicago, Wrigley Field

Tuesday 17 – Toronto, Rogers Centre

Thursday 19 – Pittsburgh, PNC Park

Friday 20 – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park

Monday 23 – Minneapolis, Target Field

Wednesday 25 – Commerce City, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park