Helter Spelter: lost Beatles footage from 1965 found in a bread bin

Here comes the bun. Yeasterday. Baguette back. We could go on...

Lost footage of The Beatles has been found in a bread bin in Wales.

The film was found during the clearance of a house, and sees the Fab Four being interviewed in Cardiff in 1965.

The footage has now been valued at around £10,000.

The lost footage has been described as a “great find” by Paul Fairweather from Omega Auctions.

The footage sees John, Paul, George and Ringo joking around with the interview, before breaking into a rendition of ‘There’s No Business Like Show Business’.

Additional footage found, from 1967, show The Beatles talking about the spiritual figure Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, and about their relationship to his readings.

Speaking in response, John Lennon said: “Of course it’s not a cult and if we didn’t take it seriously we wouldn’t be here.”

A third recording has also been found, also valued at £10,000, which sees Lennon playing an acoustic version of ‘God’, a solo song he released post-Beatles.

“All four Beatles are in fine form throughout both of the Cardiff films, laughing and joking, while the interviewer tries to remain serious,” Fairweather remarked of the tapes.

“The sound and image quality is fantastic. I expect these have never been seen since 1965.”

In other Beatles news, a newly discovered tape revealed that the band were in talks to make another album after ‘Abbey Road’.

In the tape, which captures the tension that marred the Beatles’ final years, McCartney can also be heard saying, “I thought until this album that George’s songs weren’t that good.” Later, Harrison retorts, “That’s a matter of taste. All down the line, people have liked my songs.”

The band’s final album celebrated its 50th anniversary last month, and a deluxe new reissue was released to celebrate the milestone.