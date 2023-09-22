Listen to hemlocke springs’ exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

This week’s star of The Cover on NME, hemlocke springs, has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – listen to it below.

The North Carolina artist is on this week’s (September 18) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read hemlocke springs’ profile here, written by Rishi Shah and featuring photography by Sam Keeler.

Next Friday (September 29), hemlocke springs will unveil her debut EP ‘going…going…GONE!’, a record full of personality and colour. The playlist she’s curated exclusively for NME, titled ‘Going…Going…Going Down The Melancholic Rabbit Hole’, collects 15 songs she says are representative of the EP’s themes. It goes from pop classics by The Cure and ABBA to modern bops by Mitski, Sky Ferreira and Silk Sonic.

Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

The North Carolina artist born Isimeme “Naomi” Udu rose to internet stardom when a snippet of her single ‘Girlfriend’ went TikTok-viral in 2021. Earlier this year, she played a breakout set at Lollapalooza, which surprised even her: “It really tripped me up, I’m still not used to the fact that people know the words… I thought I was going to be singing to the trees.”

Now, hemlocke springs has wrapped her debut EP and is now looking towards a full-length album. “I started in this little, quiet bedroom pop world,” she tells NME, “and I wanted to finish the EP correctly so at least I can move onto the next world with an open mind and more experience. I want to be more assured of what I want to do.”

Read the full Cover story with hemlocke springs here.