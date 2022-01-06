Henry Rollins cancels ‘Good To See You’ UK and European tour dates

Henry Rollins has cancelled his upcoming ‘Good To See You’ tour in the UK and Europe.

The frontman, presenter and spoken-word artist had been due to start his one-man “talking show”, which will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months”, in Berlin on Sunday (January 9).

However, Rollins has now scrapped the UK and European dates of his ‘Good To See You’ tour “due to the surge in COVID-19 and the challenges it presents”.

A statement from Rollins’ team has confirmed that ticketholders will be able to receive a full refund from their original point of purchase.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 and the challenges it presents, Henry’s upcoming European / UK tour dates have been canceled. Refunds will be available at the original point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience. — henryrollins (@henryrollins) January 5, 2022

The statement adds that the North American dates on Rollins’ ‘Good To See You’ tour, which is due to kick off in Royal Oak, Michigan on March 12, are still going ahead.

“There are no plans to cancel US/Canadian dates at this time.”

You can see the affected UK dates below.

February

18 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea

19 – Buxton Opera House, Buxton

20 – Palladium, London

21 – Tramshed, Cardiff

22 – Komedia, Bath

23 – Playhouse, Whitley Bay

24 – Albert Hall, Nottingham

25 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26 – Town Hall, Birmingham

27 – Grand Central Hall, Liverpool

28 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Back in September Rollins opened up to producer Rick Rubin on the latter’s podcast about why he stopped making music.

“The smart thing I did as a younger man was one day I woke up in my bed and I went, ‘I’m done with music. I don’t hate it. I just have no more lyrics. There’s no more toothpaste in the tube’,” he told Rubin.