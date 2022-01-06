Henry Rollins cancels ‘Good To See You’ UK and European tour dates

Henry Rollins has cancelled his upcoming ‘Good To See You’ tour in the UK and Europe.
The frontman, presenter and spoken-word artist had been due to start his one-man “talking show”, which will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months”, in Berlin on Sunday (January 9).
- READ MORE: Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr. review: behind the music with US indie’s biggest introverts
However, Rollins has now scrapped the UK and European dates of his ‘Good To See You’ tour “due to the surge in COVID-19 and the challenges it presents”.
A statement from Rollins’ team has confirmed that ticketholders will be able to receive a full refund from their original point of purchase.
Due to the surge in COVID-19 and the challenges it presents, Henry’s upcoming European / UK tour dates have been canceled.
Refunds will be available at the original point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience.
— henryrollins (@henryrollins) January 5, 2022
The statement adds that the North American dates on Rollins’ ‘Good To See You’ tour, which is due to kick off in Royal Oak, Michigan on March 12, are still going ahead.
“There are no plans to cancel US/Canadian dates at this time.”
You can see the affected UK dates below.
February
18 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea
19 – Buxton Opera House, Buxton
20 – Palladium, London
21 – Tramshed, Cardiff
22 – Komedia, Bath
23 – Playhouse, Whitley Bay
24 – Albert Hall, Nottingham
25 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
26 – Town Hall, Birmingham
27 – Grand Central Hall, Liverpool
28 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Back in September Rollins opened up to producer Rick Rubin on the latter’s podcast about why he stopped making music.
“The smart thing I did as a younger man was one day I woke up in my bed and I went, ‘I’m done with music. I don’t hate it. I just have no more lyrics. There’s no more toothpaste in the tube’,” he told Rubin.