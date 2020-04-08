Listen to Henry Rollins’ new four-hour radio show ‘The Cool Quarantine’

Henry Rollins has shared a new four-hour radio show he recorded while in self-isolation – listen below.

The special broadcast served as the first in a series of programmes from the former Black Flag frontman, The Cool Quarantine.



Rollins has described the show as “completely indulgent” and “fanatic”. You can listen here via Santa Monica’s KCRW, where each new instalment will air.

The station bills the project as a “long-form digital-only music show”, which comprises “personal stories, deep cuts, rarities, bootlegs, full albums, EPs, and much more.”

In a statement, Rollins explained that he’s had the idea to produce a long-form radio show “for many years”. “Now that many of us are under some kind of confinement, we might as well get some good listening happening. Let’s go long!” he continued.

“To do it terrestrially would be difficult because I would be crowding other shows out. But if it was online, hey. It’s as many songs as I want, language issues are not a factor, and if anyone gets bored, they can just turn it off or mark the time they checked out and resume later.”

Rollins added: “It’s kind of like the show we do on Sundays but without time constraints or worrying about FCC compliance. It’s an extra slice of pizza. It will be completely indulgent. Fanatic, of course, as Iggy Pop, the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of Rock and Roll says, ‘a real cool time’.”

