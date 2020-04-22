Henry Rollins releases second episode of ‘The Cool Quarantine’ long-form radio show

Henry Rollins has released the second episode of his long-form radio show The Cool Quarantine on California station KCRW’s website.

Clocking in at three hours and 42 minutes, the episode features tracks from Le Butcherettes, Tenor Saw, The Fall and Rain. Also included are a live 1985 performance from Bad Brains and The Stooges‘ original mixes by John Cale. Like the last episode, the show is filled with “stories from the last century”.

Listen to episode two of The Cool Quarantine here.

In the episode description, Rollins wrote that the day-to-day disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic “haven’t been easy on any of us but we have to hang in there”.

“I was hoping there would be enough interest to be able to make another one of these for you,” he said.

“We will do our best to keep them interesting and worthwhile as we continue to endure during these very interesting and trying times.”

The first, four-hour episode of ‘The Cool Quarantine’ was released earlier this month. In a statement on the pilot, Rollins said he’s had the idea for a long-form radio show for years.

“It’s as many songs as I want, language issues are not a factor, and if anyone gets bored, they can just turn it off or mark the time they checked out and resume later.”

Rollins also confirmed on the KCRW website that he has started working on a third episode.