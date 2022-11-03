Henry Rollins unveils details of postponed UK and European tour

Henry Rollins has today (November 3) unveiled details of his postponed UK and European tour.

The tour will see Rollins take his “talking shows” on the road in 2023 and visit venues in a host of UK towns and cities including Buxton, Liverpool, Belfast, London, Manchester and more. He will also venture across Europe on the extensive tour.

A press release said: “On the ‘Good To See You’ tour…Henry will faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time, to say the least, and he’s got some great stories to tell.”

Check out the full list of UK dates below and you can buy tickets for the shows here.

MARCH

24 – Bexhill-On-Sea, UK – De La Warr Pavilion

25 – Liverpool, UK – Mountford

26 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

28 – Belfast, UK – Limelight

29 – Glasgow, UK – Pavilion Theatre

30 – Whitley Bay, UK – The Playhouse, Whitley Bay

31 – Buxton, UK – Buxton Opera House

APRIL

1 – Birmingham, UK – Town Hall

2 – Nottingham, UK – Albert Hall

3 – Cardiff, UK – Tramshed

4 – Bath, UK – Komedia Bath

5 – London, UK – The London Palladium

6 – Manchester, UK – The Bridgewater Hall

7 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Earlier this year, Rollins cancelled his upcoming ‘Good To See You’ tour in the UK and Europe.

The frontman, presenter and spoken-word artist had been due to start his one-man “talking show” but scrapped the dates “due to the surge in COVID-19 and the challenges it presents”.

Speaking about the rescheduled tour, Rollins said: “Hello! Henry Rollins here. Very happy to announce I’ve got a ton of shows all over Europe / UK on my GOOD TO SEE YOU tour, February 1st – April 7, 2023.

“It’s always good to be on tour with a show every night but this time around, it seems better than ever. There were several months where I didn’t think I’d be doing shows ever again. The tour of North America started in March of 2022 and ends in Honolulu on November 5th at 114 shows.

“I’ve got a lot of stories since I was last with you, travel before COVID and some truly crazy/memorable events that transpired over the last couple of years, which made perfect material for storytelling. I’d rather not get into it here but ask (beg) you show up to hear me roll it out in person. I’m excited about next year’s shows already and feel so fortunate to have them to look forward to. The last time I was in Europe was 2018. It hurts to know it’s been that long. I hope to see you soon.”

Last year, Rollins opened up to producer Rick Rubin on the latter’s podcast about why he stopped making music.

“The smart thing I did as a younger man was one day I woke up in my bed and I went, ‘I’m done with music. I don’t hate it. I just have no more lyrics. There’s no more toothpaste in the tube’,” he told Rubin.