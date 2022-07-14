H.E.R. and Lil Silva added to All Points East line-up

H.E.R. and Lil Silva are the latest additions to Disclosure‘s All Points East line-up.

The R&B singer and rising producer join James Blake, Fred Again.., Koffee, Freddie Gibbs, Channel Tres, Charli XCX, Mura Masa and Shy FX for the dance duo’s headline show at London’s Victoria Park on August 27.

Also on the line-up is Franky Wah, Wesley Joseph, Lola Young and Joy Anonymous.

Remaining in August but reverting to its double weekends format, All Points East takes place on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20 and then across the whole August bank holiday weekend from Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28.

The lineup for Disclosure on Saturday 27 August gets even more stacked. We're v happy to add 4x GRAMMY award-winner H.E.R. to this massive lineup, plus one of the UK’s most beloved electronic talents, Lil Silva! ⚡

Gorillaz headline as a UK festival exclusive on August 19. APE Presents: Field Day returns on August 20 with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk.

Tame Impala headline the following weekend (August 25), while The National take the top spot on August 26. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds close the festival on August 28 after Disclosure’s headline set the previous night.

Meanwhile, H.E.R. recently released a cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s ‘Dance to The Music’ from the Jack Antonoff-curated Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.

And Lil Silva’s debut album, ‘Yesterday Is Heavy’, is said to be “well worth the wait”.

“‘Yesterday Is Heavy’ is a bold and inventive step forward from an artist who has been threatening to make this kind of artistic statement for some time. Sometimes, good things really do come to those who wait,” reads NME‘s five-star review.