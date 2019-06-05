Here’s Adele rapping Nicki Minaj’s ‘Monster’ verse really rather well

The singer got on the mic at a party in LA

Adele has delivered another rendition of Nicki Minaj’s verse from ‘Monster’, this time at a party in LA.

The pop star previously admirably tackled the rap during her appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden in 2016.

Now, Adele has been filmed performing it again, taking to the mic at a party as onlookers cheered her on and recorded her on their phones. She was also filmed dancing with her fellow attendees to Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’. You can watch footage of both below.

After Adele’s Carpool Karaoke performance, Minaj gave her verdict on the star’s rapping skills. “Adele is mad ratchet,” she wrote on Twitter. “I can’t take her #UK #WutsGood”. In a Facebook post, she added: “Pull thru, QUEEN! #Adele #Monster the attitude & fingers to match. #Oh #Ok #IcoNic I cried when she waved bye to the careers #Hello #BuhBye.”

Last month, Adele reflected on the last year of her life and hinted new music could be on the way. Posting on Instagram on her 31st birthday, she wrote: “This is 31…thank fucking god – 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.

“For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once,” she added, before hinting that a new album – ’30’ – could be on the way soon. “’30’ will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” she joked. “Chin up, eh”.

Adele released her latest album, ‘25’, in November 2015. It spawned the hits ‘Hello’ and ‘When We Were Young’, and led her to headline Glastonbury for the first time in 2016.