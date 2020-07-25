Here are all of Pearl Jam’s new 2021 European Tour dates

Pearl Jam have announced details of their 2021 European tour – you can see all the dates below.

Back in April, the group postponed the European leg of their ‘Gigaton’ tour as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tour was due to begin in Frankfurt on June 23 and continue through until Amsterdam on July 23.

“We are working with all of our partners to reschedule these dates and will release the new tour routing as soon as we are able,” the group said at the time. “All tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled concert dates.”

Now, all the dates have been rescheduled and their European tour will begin in Amsterdam on June 16 2021. The group plan to revisit all the original places they’d intended but have now also added in two new dates – one at Pinkpop festival in Holland and another in Prague.

Speaking about the new dates, the group said: “We look forward to returning to Europe, pending these events can safely take place in Summer 2021. The safety and well-being of the band’s fans, crew and event staff continue to be priority.”

You can see the full dates below:

Pearl Jam 2021 Rescheduled Tour Dates

JUNE 2021

16 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

17 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

20 – Landgraaf, Holland – Pinkpop Festival

23 – Berlin, Germany – Waldbuhne

26 – Imola, Italy – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

29 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

JULY 2021

1 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter Festival

4 – Stockholm, Sweden – Lollapalooza Stockholm

6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

14 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

16 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

18 – Paris, France – Lollapalooza Paris

21 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

23 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

25 – Prague, Czech Republic

Original tickets for the shows will still be valid but fans who can no longer make the new dates are being advised to contact ticket vendors to inquire about refunds. General public tickets are on sale now on the band’s website.

Pearl Jam released their 11th studio album back in March. In a three-star review, NME said: “[The band] have, undoubtedly, as pioneers and figures that have shaped rock history, earned the right to make whatever the fuck they like.

“But the question is whether anyone is still listening any more? With this multi-faceted record, the answer is likely yes. It just won’t change your life.”