Here are all the Grammys 2024 nominations

The nominations for this year’s Grammys are set to arrive today, Friday, November 10 at 4pm GMT via an official livestream.

Nominees will be announced during a video stream live on the Grammy website and the Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel at 11am ET, 8am PT followed by a wrap-up show.

St. Vincent, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Muni Long, Kim Petras, and 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year, Jon Bon Jovi are set to announce the nominees.

Advertisement

This year’s Grammys sees the Recording Academy bump Album, Record, and Song of the Year as well as Best New Artist back to to eight nominees instead of 10. 2024 will also see the introduction of three brand new categories – Best Pop Dance Recording, Best African Music Performance and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

Another change implemented by the Recording Academy is a new rule that bans music created solely by AI being eligible for a Grammy award.

🏆 TODAY is the day! 📲 Tune in to https://t.co/zovEzgeZPG at 10:45 am ET / 7:45 am PT to find out who the nominees for the 66th #GRAMMYs are. 🎶 Proudly sponsored by @CityNational Bank pic.twitter.com/VN5YNWAvfh — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 10, 2023

“Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award. A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Categories,” a description of the measure reads [via Exclaim].

The 2024 Grammys are set to take place on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Check back for the full list of nominees.