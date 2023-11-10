Here are all the Grammys 2024 nominations

The nominations for this year’s Grammys are set to arrive today, Friday, November 10 at 4pm GMT via an official livestream.
Nominees will be announced during a video stream live on the Grammy website and the Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel at 11am ET, 8am PT followed by a wrap-up show.
St. Vincent, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Muni Long, Kim Petras, and 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year, Jon Bon Jovi are set to announce the nominees.
This year’s Grammys sees the Recording Academy bump Album, Record, and Song of the Year as well as Best New Artist back to to eight nominees instead of 10. 2024 will also see the introduction of three brand new categories – Best Pop Dance Recording, Best African Music Performance and Best Alternative Jazz Album.
Another change implemented by the Recording Academy is a new rule that bans music created solely by AI being eligible for a Grammy award.
“Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award. A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Categories,” a description of the measure reads [via Exclaim].
The 2024 Grammys are set to take place on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
See the full list of Grammys 2024 nominations below:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
RECORD OF THE YEAR
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
BEST RAP ALBUM
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas