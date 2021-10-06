Here are all the winners from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2021 edition of the BET Hip Hop Awards was held in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend (October 1) – see the full list of winners below.
One of the big winners of the night was Tyler, the Creator, who picked up the first ever Cultural Influence Award, alongside a win for Hip Hop Album of the Year with ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’.
Others to win on the night were Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who won three awards for their 2020 smash hit ‘WAP’, while Lil Baby won Artist Of The Year.
See the full list of winners from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards below:
Lil Baby (winner)
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Moneybagg Yo – ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’
Tyler, the Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ (winner)
Migos – ‘Culture III’
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Good News’
DJ Khaled – ‘Khaled Khaled’
21 Savage & Metro Boomin – ‘Savage Mode II’
J. Cole – ‘The Off-Season’
Cardi B – ‘Up’
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ (winner)
Chris Brown & Young Thug – ‘Go Crazy’
Drake featuring Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’
Saweetie featuring Doja Cat – ‘Best Friend’
21 Savage & Metro Boomin featuring Drake – ‘Mr. Right Now’
Bia featuring Nicki Minaj – ‘Whole Lotta Money (Remix)’
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ (winner)
DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk – ‘Every Chance I Get’
Drake featuring Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’
Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk – ‘Back in Blood’
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Nasty C & Blxckie
Lil Baby & Lil Durk (winner)
Migos
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator (winner)
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole (winner)
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott (winner)
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy (winner)
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk – ‘Back in Blood’
Roddy Ricch – ‘Late at Night’
Drake featuring Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’
Cardi B – ‘Up’
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ (winner)
BLXST
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu (winner)
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie (winner)
Yung Bleu
Cardi B – ‘Type Shit’ (Migos)
Drake – ‘Having Our Way’ (Migos)
JAY-Z – ‘What It Feels Like’ (Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z) (winner)
Lil Durk – ‘Back in Blood’ (Pooh Shiesty)
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘On Me (Remix)’ (Lil Baby)
Roddy Ricch – ‘Lemonade (Remix)’ (Internet Money)
Black Thought – ‘Thought Vs. Everybody’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – ‘We Win’
Meek Mill featuring Lil Durk – ‘Pain Away’
Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z – ‘What It Feels Like’ (winner)
Rapsody – ’12 Problems’
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamā (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (United Kingdom) (winner)
Nelly
Tyler, the Creator
Revisit all big talking points from the 2021 BET Awards, held in Los Angeles back in June, on NME here.