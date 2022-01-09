Here are all the winners from the 36th Golden Disc Awards

South Korea’s 36th annual Golden Disc Awards ceremony took place on January 8, where artists are awarded based on a combination of panelist votes and sales data.

This year’s Golden Disc Awards, which nominated releases between November 2020 and November 2021 were dominated by K-pop mainstays such as BTS and IU, along with rookie girl group aespa.

The solo artist won Digital Song of the Year with her hit single ‘Celebrity’, while BTS was awarded Album of the Year for their November 2020 studio album ‘Be’, making them the winners of the only two Daesang (grand prize) awards of the night.

Additionally, aespa took home a Digital Song Bonsang (major prize) with their breakout single ‘Next Level’, along with Artist of the Year, the Cosmopolitan Artist Award and Rookie Artist of the Year.

This is the latest in a string of achievements by the three acts, who had swept most of the grand prizes during recent awards ceremonies such as the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and Melon Music Awards (MMA).

The 36th Golden Disc Awards winners are as follows:

Digital Song of the Year (Daesang)

‘Next Level’, aespa

‘Nakka’, AKMU ft. IU

‘Butter’, BTS

‘Happen’, Heize

‘Celebrity’, IU – winner

‘Traffic Light’, Lee Mu-jin

‘Dun Dun Dance’, OH MY GIRL

‘ASAP’, STAYC

Album of the Year (Daesang)

‘Be’, BTS – winner

‘Dimension: Dilemma’, ENHYPEN

‘Lilac’, IU

‘Sticker’, NCT 127

‘Hot Sauce’, NCT Dream

‘Attacca’, SEVENTEEN

‘Noeasy’, Stray Kids

‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, Tomorrow X Together

Digital Song Bonsang winners

‘Next Level’, aespa

‘Nakka’, AKMU ft. IU

‘Butter’, BTS

‘Happen’, Heize

‘Celebrity’, IU

‘Traffic Light’, Lee Mu-jin

‘Dun Dun Dance’, OH MY GIRL

‘ASAP’, STAYC

Album Bonsang winners

‘Be’, BTS

‘Dimension: Dilemma’, ENHYPEN

‘Lilac’, IU

‘Sticker’, NCT 127

‘Hot Sauce’, NCT Dream

‘Attacca’, Seventeen

‘Noeasy’, Stray Kids

‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, Tomorrow X Together

Rookie Artist of the Year

aespa – winner

Epex

Jo Yu-ri

Kwon Eun-bi

Lee Chan-won

Mirae

Omega X

Purple Kiss

STAYC – winner

Seezn Most Popular Artist Award

BTS – winner

Artist of the Year

aespa – winner

Best Performance

Jeon Somi

The Boyz

Cosmopolitan Artist Award

aespa

SEVENTEEN