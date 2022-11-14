Here are all the winners from the MTV EMAs 2022

The ceremony for this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards was held yesterday (November 13), with the night’s biggest winners being Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, Seventeen and Blackpink.
Swift dominated her competition, winning four of the five awards she was nominated for: Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Video and Best Longform Video (earning the latter two for her short film All Too Well). She was also nominated for the Biggest Fans award, but lost out to BTS. That was the only title that the K-Pop megastars took out, but they led the list of overall nominees, earning a total of seven nods.
Minaj, Seventeen and David Guetta each took home two awards, with Minaj winning Best Song (for ‘Super Freaky Girl’) and Best Hip-Hop, Guetta winning Best Electronic and Best Collaboration (for his Bebe Rexha joint ‘I’m Good’) and Seventeen winning Best Push and Best New.
Blackpink, on the other hand, scored two awards on a technicality. The group themselves took out the title for Best Metaverse Performance (for their PUBG concert ‘The Virtual’), while Lisa won the Best K-Pop award; notably, both Lisa and Blackpink were nominated for the latter.
Elsewhere, Chlöe took out the Best R&B award, Muse took out Best Rock, Gorillaz took out Best Alternative and Anitta took out Best Latin, while Sam Smith won the Video For Good award (for their Kim Petras joint ‘Unholy’) and Harry Styles earned the gong for Best Live.
The full list of MTV VMAs 2022 winners is:
BEST SONG
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – ‘Me Porto Bonito’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’ // WINNER
Rosalía – ‘Despechá’
BEST VIDEO
Blackpink – ‘Pink Venom’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ // WINNER
BEST ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
Rosalía
Taylor Swift // WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – ‘Me Porto Bonito’
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ // WINNER
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – ‘Staying Alive’
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’
Post Malone, Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – ‘Te Felicito’
Tiësto, Ava Max – ‘The Motto’
BEST LIVE
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles // WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift // WINNER
BEST NEW
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Seventeen // WINNER
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
BEST K-POP
Blackpink
BTS
Itzy
Lisa // WINNER
Seventeen
Twice
BEST LATIN
Anitta // WINNER
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
Rosalía
Shakira
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta // WINNER
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
BEST HIP-HOP
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj // WINNER
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse // WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Gorillaz // WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
BEST R&B
Chlöe // WINNER
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Rosalía – ‘Motomami’ (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Stormzy – ‘Mel Made Me Do It’
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ // WINNER
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby – ‘2step’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Latto – ‘Pussy’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ // WINNER
Stromae – ‘Fils de joie’
BIGGEST FANS
Blackpink
BTS // WINNER
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Doechii
Gayle
JVKE
Mae Muller
Muni Long
Nessa Barrett
Omar Apollo
Saucy Santana
Seventeen // WINNER
Shenseea
Stephen Sanchez
Wet Leg
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
Blackpink – The Virtual (PUBG) // WINNER
BTS (Minecraft)
Charli XCX (Roblox)
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave)
Twenty One Pilots – Concert Experience (Roblox)