Here are all the winners from the MTV EMAs 2023

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2023 MTV EMAs, securing the awards for Best Artist, Best Live and Best Video.
This year’s Europe Music Awards ceremony was called off last month due to “the volatility of world events” relating to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
However, on Sunday (November 5), on what would have been the EMAs date, MTV released the winner’s list.
Jungkook, Måneskin and Nicki Minaj all won two awards each. The BTS star won Best K-Pop and Best Song for ‘Seven’ featuring Latto, Måneskin won Best Rock and Best Italian act, while Minaj secured the Best US Act and Best Hip-Hop.
Billie Eilish won Best Pop Act after going up against Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Swift.
The ceremony was due to take place in Paris at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre, but organisers said “this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration”, adding: “With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”
Organisers also cancelled “out of an abundance of caution” for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans and partners “who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life”.
The event was due to feature performances from Jungkook, Reneé Rapp and Sabrina Carpenter, and the winners for Best Group and Biggest Fans have not yet been announced.
The full list of MTV EMAs 2023 winners is:
BEST SONG
Doja Cat – ‘Paint the Town Red’
Jung Kook feat. Latto – ‘Seven’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’
Rema, Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
BEST VIDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Bongos’
Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’
Little Simz – ‘Gorilla’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Central Cee x Dave – ‘Sprinter’
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’
KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – ‘Creepin”
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – ‘Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2’
Rema, Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
BEST NEW
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
BEST ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jungkook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD
BEST ELECTRONIC
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
BEST LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
BEST PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
BIGGEST FANS (not yet announced)
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jungkook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
BEST GROUP (not yet announced)
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT NOMINEES
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Asake
Burna Boy
Libianca
Tyler ICU
Diamond Platnumz
BEST ASIA ACT
BE:FIRST
BRIGHT
Moria
Tiara Andini
TREASURE
BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT
Budjerah
G Flip
Kylie Minogue
The Kid LAROI
Troye Sivan
BEST BRASILIAN ACT
Anavitoria
Kevin O Chris
Luisa Sonza
Manu Gavassi
Matue
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Charlotte Cardin
Drake
Jamie Fine
Shania Twain
The Beaches
BEST CARIBBEAN ACT
Eladio Carrion
Mora
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro
Young Miko
BEST DUTCH ACT
FLEMMING
Idaly
Kriss Kross Amsterdam
S10
Zoë Tauran
BEST FRENCH ACT
Aime Simone
Aya Nakamura
Bigflo & Oli
Louane
Ninho
Slimane
BEST GERMAN ACT
Apache 207
AYLIVA
Kontra K
Luciano
Nina Chuba
Ski Aggu
BEST HUNGARIAN ACT
ajsa luna
Analog Balaton
Beton.Hofi
Co Lee
Hundred Sins
BEST INDIA ACT
Dee MC
DIVINE
Mali
Tsumyoki
When Chai Met Toast
BEST ITALIAN ACT
Annalisa
Elodie
Lazza
Måneskin
The Kolors
BEST ISRAELI ACT
Anna Zak
Liad Meir
Noa Kirel
Nunu
Shira Margalit
BEST LATIN AMERICA NORTH ACT
Danna Paola
Kenia Os
Kevin Kaarl
Siddhartha
Natanael Cano
BEST LATIN AMERICA CENTRAL ACT
Blessd
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Ryan Castro
Sebastian Yatra
BEST LATIN AMERICA SOUTH ACT
Bizarrap
Duki
Fito Paez
Lali
Nicki Nicole
BEST NEW ZEALAND ACT
BENEE
JessB
Jolyon Petch
L.A.B.
SIX60
BEST NORDIC ACT
Alessandra
Käärijä
Loreen
Swedish House Mafia
Zara Larsson
BEST POLISH ACT
Doda
Kasia Nosowska
Mrozu
Sanah
Vito Bambino
BEST PORTUGUESE ACT
Bárbara Bandeira
Bispo
Carolina Deslandes
Marisa Liz
PIRUKA
BEST SPANISH ACT
Abraham Mateo
Álvaro de Luna
Lola Índigo
Quevedo
Samantha Hudson
BEST SWISS ACT
Danitsa
Gjon’s Tears
KT Gorique
Monet192
Stress
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Calvin Harris
Central Cee
PinkPantheress
Raye
Sam Smith
Tom Grennan
BEST US ACT
Doja Cat
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift