Here are all the winners from the MTV VMAs 2021

The MTV Video Music Awards have wrapped up for another year, with Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Travis Scott among those crowned winners at this year’s ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It was hosted by Doja Cat, who also performed her singles ‘Be Like This and ‘You Right’, and took home the award for Best Collaboration with her SZA-featuring single ‘Kiss Me More’.

The VMAs also returned to its usual live setting for 2021, after last year’s ceremony was pre-recorded from a variety of outdoor locations as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony featured a suite of live performers, including Twenty One Pilots, Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and more. Lorde was also due to perform, but cancelled last week due to the impact that MTV’s COVID safety protocols would have had on her desired setup.

Justin Bieber led the nominations with a total of nine, taking home the awards for Best Pop (with his smash hit ‘Peaches’) and Artist of the Year. He also appeared onstage alongside Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, performing their collaborative single ‘Stay’.

BTS followed Bieber with seven nominations, scoring wins for Best K-Pop and Song of the Summer (both with their five-time record-setting single ‘Butter’) and Group of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion earned six nominations, but did not win any awards. Each racking up five nominations were Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. Lil Nas X took out the event’s grand prize, winning Video of the Year for his single ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’. The clip also scored Lil Nas X the awards for Best Direction and Best Visual Effects.

Rodrigo joined him with three wins, taking out the awards for Song Of The Year and PUSH Performance Of The Year – both for her breakout hit ‘Driver’s License’ – as well as the Facebook-presented Best New Artist award.

Rodrigo and Lil Nas X both performed at the ceremony, the former jamming her single ‘Good 4 U’ and the latter linking up with Jack Harlow to perform ‘Industry Baby’ and ‘MONTERO’.

Eilish took home the Video for Good award with the clip for her single ‘Your Power’, and Best Latin in tandem with Rosalía for their collaboration ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’. Silk Sonic (aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) also took home two awards, winning Best R&B and Best Editing, both for their debut single ‘Leave The Door Open’.

Announced last month, the inaugural Global Icon Award – which the VMAs said “celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond” – was given to the Foo Fighters.

The band performed a medley of songs – 1999 hit ‘Learn To Fly’, recent single ‘Shame Shame’ and 1997’s ‘Everlong’ – and paid tribute to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

See the full list of winners below:

Video of the Year

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled and Drake: ‘POPSTAR’ (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat: ‘Kiss Me More’ ft. SZA

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

The Weeknd: ‘Save Your Tears’

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

BTS

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year

24kGoldn: ‘Mood’ ft. iann dior

Silk Sonic: ‘Leave the Door Open’

BTS: ‘Dynamite’

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Dua Lipa: ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Drivers License’

Best New Artist, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Best Breakthrough Song

Claire Rosinkranz — ‘Backyard Boy’

Masked Wolf: ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

Bella Poarch: ‘Build a Bitch’

Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: ‘I Am’

Whoheem: ‘Let’s Link’

PUSH Performance of the Year

September 2020: Wallows – ‘Are You Bored Yet?’

October 2020: Ashnikko – ‘Daisy’

November 2020: SAINt JHN – ‘Gorgeous’

December 2020: 24kGoldn – ‘Coco’

January 2021: JC Stewart – ‘Break My Heart’

February 2021: Latto – ‘Sex Lies’

March 2021: Madison Beer – ‘Selfish’

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – ‘WITHOUT YOU’

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers license’

June 2021: Girl In Red – ‘Serotonin’

July 2021: Fousheé – ‘My Slime’

August 2021: jxdn – ‘Think About Me’

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn: ‘Mood’ ft. iann dior

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Doja Cat: ‘Kiss Me More’ ft. SZA

Drake: ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ ft. Lil Durk

Justin Bieber: ‘Peaches’ ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Miley Cyrus: ‘Prisoner’ ft. Dua Lipa

Best Pop

Ariana Grande: ‘positions’

Billie Eilish: ‘Therefore I Am’

BTS: ‘Butter’

Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Justin Bieber: ‘Peaches’

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Good 4 U’

Shawn Mendes: ‘Wonder’

Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Drake: ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ ft. Lil Durk

Lil Baby: ‘On Me (Remix)’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo: ‘Said Sum’

Polo G: ‘RAPSTAR’

Travis Scott: ‘FRANCHISE’ ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.

Best Rock

Evanescence: “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

John Mayer: “Last Train Home”

The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings of Leon: “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”

Best Alternative

Bleachers: ‘Stop Making This Hurt’

Glass Animals: ‘Heat Waves’

Imagine Dragons: ‘Follow You’

Machine Gun Kelly: ‘my ex’s best friend’ ft. blackbear]

twenty one pilots: ‘Shy Away’

WILLOW: ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’ ft. Travis Barker

Best Latin

Bad Bunny / Jhay Cortez: ‘Dákiti’

Billie Eilish / Rosalía: ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’

Black Eyed Peas / Shakira: ‘GIRL LIKE ME’

J Balvin / Dua Lipa / Bad Bunny / Tainy: ‘UN DIA (ONE DAY)’

Karol G: ‘Bichota’

Maluma: ‘Hawái’

Best R&B

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’

Silk Sonic: ‘Leave the Door Open’

Chris Brown / Young Thug: ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon: ‘HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY’

H.E.R.: ‘Come Through’ ft. Chris Brown

SZA: ‘Good Days’

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE: ‘DUMDi DUMDi’

BLACKPINK / Selena Gomez: ‘Ice Cream’

BTS: ‘Butter’

Monsta X: ‘Gambler’

SEVENTEEN: ‘Ready to love’

TWICE: ‘Alcohol-Free’

Video for Good

Billie Eilish: ‘Your Power’

Demi Lovato: ‘Dancing With the Devil’

H.E.R.: ‘Fight for You’

Kane Brown: ‘Worldwide Beautiful’

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

Pharrell Williams: ‘Entrepreneur’ ft. JAY-Z

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: ‘Your Power’ (dir. Billie Eilish)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: ‘POPSTAR’ (dir. Director X)

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (dir. Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino)

Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’ (dir. Taylor Swift)

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: ‘Franchise’ (dir. Travis Scott)

Tyler, the Creator – ‘LUMBERJACK’ (dir. Wolf Haley)

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ (cinematography: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant)

Billie Eilish: ‘Therefore I Am’ (cinematography: Rob Witt)

Foo Fighters: ‘Shame Shame’ (cinematography: Santiago Gonzalez)

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: ‘Holy’ (cinematography: Elias Talbot)

Lady Gaga: ‘911’ (cinematography: Jeff Cronenweth)

Lorde: ‘Solar Power’ (cinematography: Andrew Stroud)

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé / Shatta Wale / Major Lazer: ‘ALREADY’ (art direction: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos)

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’ (art direction: Alison Dominitz)

Lady Gaga: ‘911’ (art direction: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus)

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (art direction: John Richoux)

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: ‘Best Friend’ (art direction: Art Haynes)

Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’ (art direction: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez)

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch: ‘Build A Bitch’ (visual effects: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova)

Coldplay: ‘Higher Power’ (visual effects: Mathematic)

Doja Cat & The Weeknd: ‘You Right’ (visual effects: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel)

Glass Animals: ‘Tangerine’ (visual effects: Ronan Fourreau)

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (visual effects: Mathematic)

P!NK: ‘All I Know So Far’ (visual effects: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc)

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande: ’34+35′ (choreography: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson)

BTS: ‘Butter’ (choreography: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM)

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’ (choreography: Natricia Bernard)

Foo Fighters: ‘Shame Shame’ (choreography: Nina McNeely)

Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’ (choreography: Paul Roberts)

Marshmello & Halsey: ‘Be Kind’ (choreography: Dani Vitale)

Best Editing

Silk Sonic: ‘Leave the Door Open’ (editing: Troy Charbonnet)

BTS: ‘Butter’ (editing: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens)

Drake: ‘What’s Next’ (editing: Noah Kendal)

Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’ (editing: Claudia Wass)

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: ‘Peaches’ (editing: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs)

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner’ (editing: William Town at Modern Post)

Song of the Summer

Billie Eilish: ‘Happier Than Ever’

BTS: ‘Butter’

Camila Cabello: Don’t Go Yet’

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk: ‘Every Chance I Get’

Doja Cat: ‘Need To Know’

Dua Lipa: ‘Levitating’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’

Giveon: ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon: ‘Peaches’

The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber: ‘Stay’

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow: ‘Industry Baby’

Lizzo feat. Cardi B: ‘Rumors’

Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Thot Shit’

Normani feat. Cardi B: ‘Wild Side’

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Good 4 U’

Shawn Mendes and Tainy: ‘Summer Of Love’