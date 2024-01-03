Here are some of the songs that just entered the public domain after copyright expiration

Songs by the likes of Cole Porter, The Threepenny Opera, Ma Rainey and more have now entered the public domain.

January 1 marked Public Domain Day in the United States in which the copyright on thousands of works of art and sounds had expired, allowing them to move into the public property for free use. The art – including books and film– is from 95 years ago and the music is from 100 years ago.

Songs such as The Threepenny Opera’s ‘Mack the Knife’ and ‘When You’re Smiling’ (lyrics by Mark Fisher and Joe Goodwin and music by Larry Shay) are free to use without copyright.

Also grouped in the mix is Cole Porter’s 1928 hit song ‘Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall in Love)’. The track was featured in his Broadway musical success, Paris, and is available for anyone to use, record, interpolate etc. Though Porter’s original version of the song is in the public domain, later recordings by Ella Fitzgerald and Lady Gaga are not and remain copyrighted.

Check out some of the musical compositions and sound recordings that are now in the public domain below.

Elsewhere, the famous 1928 American animated short film directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, Steamboat Willie has also entered the public domain, along with Plane Crazy. The iconic films are known for their depiction for the beloved cartoon charaters of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Beloved children’s book The House at Pooh Corner has also entered the public domain. These inclusions to the domain have caused controversy due to Disney’s strict copyright laws. Adding colour to any of these illustrations may find people treading the line of using copyrightable add-ons with a publicly-owned character.

In other news, Mickey Mouse is set to transform into a ruthless serial killer in an upcoming slasher film, after the character entered the public domain for the first time this week.

Mickey’s Mouse Trap is proudly claiming to be the “first ever live action Mickey Mouse comedy horror feature film” and was filmed and directed by Jamie Bailey. It will feature a deadly killer dressed in a Mickey mask rampaging through an amusement arcade. The filmmakers say they do not have a solid release date yet, but that it is likely to be available in March.