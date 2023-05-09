Here are the bookies’ odds for who’ll win Eurovision 2023

The bookies have had their say on who will win Eurovision 2023 — check out a full list of the latest odds below.

This year’s instalment of the concert will take place in Liverpool, following the ongoing political conflict taking place in Ukraine — who won the competition last year. The semi-finals take place today (May 9) and Thursday (11 May), ahead of the grand finale on Saturday (13 May).

Currently, Sweden is taking the lead with Loreen’s ‘Tattoo’, which has odds listed as 8/13 on bet365. The singer, who returned to the stage after winning the 2012 contest, is set to face tight competition from Finland this year.

Represented by Käärijä with the song ‘Cha Cha Cha’, Finland is in second place with 9/4 according to bet365. Ukraine is following up with an 8/1, France is at 8/1 and Spain is at 20/1 – rounding out the top five.

Representing the UK this year is 25-year-old Mae Muller, who will be making a bid for the victory with her track ‘I Wrote A Song’.

Find the top 10 contenders for Eurovision 2023 below, as taken from bet365.

1. Sweden: Loreen, ‘Tattoo’ – 8/13

2. Finland: Käärijä, ‘Cha Cha Cha’ – 9/4

3. Ukraine: Tvorchi, ‘Heart Of Steel’ – 8/1

4. France: La Zarra, ‘Évidemment’ – 8/1

5. Spain: Blanca Paloma, ‘Eaea’ – 20/1

6. Norway: Alessandra, ‘Queen of Kings’ – 22/1

7. Israel: Noa Kirel, ‘Unicorn’ – 28/1

8. United Kingdom: Mae Muller, ‘I Wrote A Song’ – 40/1

9. Italy: Marco Mengoni, ‘Due vite’ – 50/1

10. Czech Republic: Vesna, ‘My Sister’s Crown’ – 66/1

Recently, NME spoke to Norway’s Eurovision entry Alessandra about representing Norway and her song ‘Queen of Kings’.

“It’s never been a path that I knew that I was going to do,” the singer shared. “I’ve never been a dying fan. I’ve watched it — I think it’s amazing and I love Eurovision — but it’s never been like, ‘Oh, today there’s Eurovision so we have to go watch’.

But still, there’s always been a feeling inside of me when I watched it… like, unconsciously my body always knew that I was gonna do this.” Check out all of the competing songs from this year’s instalment here.

Sam Ryder, Netta and Kalush Orchestra are among the previous Eurovision stars confirmed to perform at the final. Meanwhile Frankie Goes To Hollywood this weekend reunited for their first performance in 36 years and Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Charlotte Church will also be playing in Liverpool’s Eurovision village.

Elsewhere, Music Venue Trust also this week announced a free show with The Lightning Seeds on the site.