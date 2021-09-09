Here are the bookies’ odds for who’ll win the 2021 Mercury Prize

The bookies’ odds for the 2021 Mercury Prize winner have been revealed, putting Arlo Parks and SAULT as favourites to walk away with the prize – see the complete list of odds below.

Parks is shortlisted for her stunning debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ while SAULT are up for their fourth album ‘Untitled (Rise)’.

William Hill currently have Parks at 2/1 while SAULT’s odds are 11/4. The winner will walk away with a cash prize of £25,000.

If SAULT do win, it’ll be the second year in a row that London-based producer Inflo has had a hand in creating a winning record. They have songwriting credits on ‘Untitled (Rise)’ and also helped produce Michael Kiwanuka’s ‘KIWANUKA’ which won in 2020.

The current list of odds as found on William Hill is as follows:

2/1 Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’

11/4 SAULT – ‘Untitled (Rise)’

9/4 Laura Mvula – ‘Pink Noise’

6/1 Black Country, New Road – ‘For The First Time’

12/1 Floating Points – ‘Promises’

16/1 Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’

12/1 Ghetts – ‘Conflict of Interest’

16/1 Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’

20/1 Nubya Garcia – ‘SOURCE’

16/1 Mogwai- ‘As The Love Continues’

25/1 Berwyn – DEMOTTAPE/VEGA’

33/1 Hannah Peel – ‘Fir Wave’

Nominees Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, Ghetts, Celeste, Mogwai, BERWYN, Hannah Peel, Laura Mvula, Nubya Garcia and Black Country, New Road will each play a song from their shortlisted album at the ceremony held tonight (September 9) at London’s Eventim Apollo.

Lauren Laverne will return to host the ceremony again, with BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Four both broadcasting the awards ceremony live.

In a joint statement, the Mercury Prize judges, who include last year’s winner Kiwanuka alongside Anna Calvi, Annie Mac, Jamie Cullum and more, said: “It is testament to the strength of British music that, during a year which saw musicians face the toughest challenges of their lives, so many remarkable albums came out nonetheless.”