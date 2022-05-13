Here are the final bookies’ odds for Eurovision 2022

The bookies have had their say on who will win Eurovision 2022 – you can see a full list of the latest odds below.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy tomorrow (May 14) following the country’s victory in last year’s competition, which saw Måneskin take the top prize.

After emerging as the favourites in recent weeks, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra remain 1/3 favourites with William Hill to win tomorrow’s competition.

Advertisement

The act are also listed at 2/5 to win on Oddschecker, an aggregate bookies’ website which lists odds by 28 of the world’s leading bookmakers.

The UK’s entrant Sam Ryder is priced at 6/1 on William Hill, making him the second-favourite to prevail in Turin tomorrow. Sweden (6/1), hosts Italy (12/1) and Spain (12/1) round out the top five.

You can see the top 10 contenders for Eurovision 2022, as priced by William Hill at the time of writing, below.

Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra, ‘Stefania’ – 1/3 United Kingdom: Sam Ryder, ‘Space Man’ – 6/1 Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs, ‘Hold Me Closer’ – 6/1 Italy: Mahmood and Blanco, ‘Brividi’ – 12/1 Spain: Chanel, ‘SloMo’ – 12/1 Poland: Ochman, ‘River’ – 40/1 Greece: Amanda Tenfjord, ‘Die Together’ – 40/1 Netherlands: S10, ‘De Diepte’ – 50/1 Norway: Subwoolfer, ‘Give That Wolf A Banana’ – 50/1 Finland: The Rasmus, ‘Jezebel’– 80/1

Speaking to NME earlier this month, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra discussed their Eurovision song ‘Stefania’ and what it means to be representing their country during a time of war.

Advertisement

Frontman Oleh Psiuk explained how their participation in this year’s Eurovision was a “huge responsibility” given the ongoing war with Russia, saying: “To represent Ukraine in the international arena is always a responsibility, but to represent it during the war is just the highest responsibility possible.”

The final takes place in Turin, Italy tomorrow (May 14) where last year’s victors Måneskin will perform their new single ‘Supermodel’.