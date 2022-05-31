The full stage times for Liam Gallagher‘s two forthcoming shows at Knebworth have been released – find them in full below.

Gallagher will play two shows at the iconic venue – site of Oasis’ famous 1996 gigs – on June 3 and 4. Kasabian will be lead support on both nights, while Amyl And The Sniffers, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl will play across the two nights.

The stage times are as follows:

FRIDAY JUNE 3:

11am: Gates Open

12pm: DJ Abbie McCarthy

2.45pm: Pastel

4pm: Amyl And The Sniffers

5.30pm: Paolo Nutini

7.15pm: Kasabian

9pm: Liam Gallagher

1am: Arena Bars Close

SATURDAY JUNE 4:

11am: Gates Open

12pm: DJ Jack Saunders

2.45pm: Goat Girl

4pm: Fat White Family

5.30pm: Michael Kiwanuka

7.15pm: Kasabian

9pm: Liam Gallagher

1am: Arena Bars Close

Gallagher tweeted yesterday that he’s been inspecting the site of the shows. “Just been for a little mooch round KNEBWORTH there are no words let’s fucking have it,” he said.

Just been for a little mooch round KNEBWORTH there are no words let’s fucking have it LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 30, 2022

The latest weather forecasts for the two shows indicate that fans can be treated to mild conditions on both nights, with no rain currently forecast.

In a recent interview Gallagher teased that he might dedicate a song to his estranged brother Noel at the gigs this weekend. Speaking to Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show last week, Gallagher was asked if he would be sending Noel a card for his birthday.

“Nah nah nah,” Liam replied. “When is it, Sunday? …I’ll have just done Knebworth, bless him, I might give him a shout out, dedicate one of his songs to him. That’ll do his head in won’t it?”

Noel’s birthday was in fact on Sunday (May 29), meaning that Liam either forgot it or got his dates mixed up.

Gallagher will perform to 160,000 people across the two shows, which come just under 26 years since Oasis headlined two nights at the same venue. Those gigs were documented in the film Oasis Knebworth 1996, which was released last year.