Here are the set times for Foo Fighters at Glasgow Summer Sessions

Welcome to Grohlsgow.

Foo Fighters return to Scotland tonight to headline the second night of the 2019 Summer Sessions.

After Friday night saw The Cure opening the Bellahouston Park event with their first Scottish show in 27 years, Dave Grohl and co will headline this evening (August 17).

Backed by a line-up that includes the likes of Hot Milk, Slaves and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, it’s set to be a memorable day for Foos fans in Scotland. Check out the stage times in full below.

Foo Fighters – Summer Sessions stage times.

Gates – 2.30PM

3.35PM – Hot Milk

4.35PM – The Van T’s

5.35PM – Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

6.45PM – Slaves

8.20PM – Foo Fighters

Curfew – 11PM

You can also check out a map of the festival site below too. Next Sunday sees The 1975 closing Summer Sessions with their biggest Scottish headline show to date.

The Glasgow show comes only a day after Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at the relaunch of the iconic Club NME at London’s Moth Club. Joined by Rick Astley and bandmate Rami Jaffee, the appearance saw Grohl rattling through a series of Foos hits – including Big Me, Times Like These, Everlong and Best of You.

“I’ve been a friend of the people at the NME for a long, long time,” Dave told the crowd.

“When I walked in tonight, everyone said: ‘What are you gonna do?’ I said, ‘I have no fucking clue.’ So tonight we’ll play a couple of songs. I can’t believe how many people are here. We might have to do more than one fucking song!”