Here are the set times for Sam Fender’s Finsbury Park show

Sam Fender has announced the set times for his Finsbury Park show tomorrow (July 15).

The singer-songwriter has nine acts supporting his biggest headline event to date at the London park. Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee, Goat Girl, Nilüfer Yanya, Rachel Chinouriri, Stone, Heidi Curtis and Kay Greyson are all scheduled to perform.

In addition to sharing the stage times, Fender also posted an update to fans advising them on rule changes in light of the current heatwave.

Advertisement

Suncream bottles of any size will now be permitted and fans can also bring in sealed plastic water bottles of up to 750ml. Reusable bottles (glass not permitted) of any size are also allowed. There are water refill points located on the site.

Set times for Sam Fender at Finsbury Park, Friday, July 15:

Main Stage:

Sam Fender – 8.35pm

Fontaines D.C. – 6.55pm-7.55pm

Declan McKenna – 5.35pm-6.25pm

Nilüfer Yanya – 4.30pm-5.10pm

Rachel Chinouriri – 3.30pm-4.10pm

John O’Keefe Lowlights Stage:

Beabadoobee – 7.45pm-8.45pm

Goat Girl – 6.45pm-7.20pm

Stone – 5.45pm-6.20pm

Heidi Curtis – 4.45pm-5.20pm

Kay Greyson – 3.50pm-4.25pm

In May, Fender said that it was “absolutely fucking ridiculous!” that his Finsbury Park show had sold out. The North Shields singer-songwriter is following in the footsteps of Arctic Monkeys, Queens Of The Stone Age, Pulp and Liam Gallagher in headlining the park.

Advertisement

“It’s the biggest gig we’ve put on so far – 45,000 tickets,” Fender told NME following the show’s announcement. “It’s gonna be like Sam Fender with his mates and friends.”

“I’m just embracing it, man. I’m excited. Just the fact that you mentioned artists like Queens Of The Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys has put a shiver up my spine. We’re here now and we’ve got to fucking pretend that we know what we’re doing!”

He added: “I’m absolutely psyched to be playing Finsbury Park. What a mad night this is going to be. Some huge artists have played there over the years… it’s gonna be wild.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month Fender led a chant of “Fuck The Tories” at TRNSMT Festival.

In a video, Fender can be seen leading the chant with the crowd joining in alongside him during his performance at the Glasgow festival on July 8.